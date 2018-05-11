Tarboro assisted living facility resident accused of strangling, killing another resident

EMBED </>More Videos

Trenneth Pace charged in death at an assisted living facility (WTVD)

TARBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
An arrest has been made in the death of a 75-year-old resident of a Tarboro assisted living facility.

Rebecca Eudy was found dead on April 5 at the Open Fields Assisted Living facility on Western Boulevard.

Authorities later determined that she had been strangled.

Now 60-year-old Trenneth Axel Pace is charged with first-degree murder in her death.

Police say he was also a resident at the facility and an acquaintance of Eudy.

Pace is being held in the Edgecombe County Detention Center without bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderstranglingcrimeTarboro
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News