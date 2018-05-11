Jeremy Matthew Hough

A man has been charged with murder after a gunshot victim died weeks after thein Raleigh.Raleigh Police upgraded the charges against Jeremy Matthew Hough, 34, following the death of Stanley Rodriguez Boyd, 33.Hough was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.The shooting happened at a home across the street from Brentwood Child Care Center at 2:40 p.m.Hough is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.