FOOD & DRINK

From scones to sandwiches: The 5 best bakeries in Raleigh

Lucettegrace | Magnus H./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to try the best bakeries in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your cravings.

1. Lucettegrace



Photo: SUjung s./Yelp

Topping the list is Lucettegrace. Located at 235 South Salisbury St. in Central, the bakery, which offers desserts, coffee, tea and more, is the highest-rated in Raleigh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 288 reviews on Yelp. Look forward to the bourbon pecan pie croissant and the macaroon ice cream sandwiches.

2. Bittersweet



Photo: Laura K./Yelp

Next up is Central's Bittersweet, situated at 16 E. Martin St. With 4.5 stars out of 233 reviews on Yelp, this bakery and cocktail bar has proven to be a local favorite. Look forward to the Derby Pie (chocolate bourbon pecan pie) and the salty chipwich ice cream sandwich (chocolate sea-salt cookies with ice cream in between).

3. Boulted Bread



Photo: TRACY L./Yelp

Central's Boulted Bread, located at 614 W. South St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers coffee, tea and more, 4.5 stars out of 189 reviews. Check out the Morning Bread (sweet, flaky bread with an orange flavor) and gooey chocolate croissant.

4. Yellow Dog Bread Company



Photo: lin c./Yelp

Yellow Dog Bread Company, a bakery that offers coffee, tea and more in Mordecai, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 143 Yelp reviews. Look forward to pastries such as chai cookies, pecan sticky buns and chocolate chip scones. Head over to 219 E. Franklin St. to see for yourself.

5. The Morning Times



Photo: vania w./Yelp

Over in Central, check out The Morning Times, which has earned four stars out of 432 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, breakfast and brunch spot at 10 E. Hargett St. Look forward to The Morning Times' corned beef hash, breakfast sandwich and southwest chicken wrap.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineRaleigh
FOOD & DRINK
Your guide to North Raleigh's top 5 businesses, offering sushi, smoothies and more
Yum! Krispy Kreme releases summer-themed doughnut flavors
Want steak? Here are Raleigh's top 3 places to satisfy your cravings
New wine shop Drink opens in Raleigh with an ever-changing selection
VIRAL: Woman finds maggots in jerk chicken dish from FL restaurant
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News