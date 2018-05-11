From scones to sandwiches: The 5 best bakeries in Raleigh

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your cravings.
1. Lucettegrace
Photo: SUjung s./Yelp
Topping the list is Lucettegrace. Located at 235 South Salisbury St. in Central, the bakery, which offers desserts, coffee, tea and more, is the highest-rated in Raleigh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 288 reviews on Yelp. Look forward to the bourbon pecan pie croissant and the macaroon ice cream sandwiches.
2. Bittersweet
Photo: Laura K./Yelp
Next up is Central's Bittersweet, situated at 16 E. Martin St. With 4.5 stars out of 233 reviews on Yelp, this bakery and cocktail bar has proven to be a local favorite. Look forward to the Derby Pie (chocolate bourbon pecan pie) and the salty chipwich ice cream sandwich (chocolate sea-salt cookies with ice cream in between).
3. Boulted Bread
Photo: TRACY L./Yelp
Central's Boulted Bread, located at 614 W. South St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers coffee, tea and more, 4.5 stars out of 189 reviews. Check out the Morning Bread (sweet, flaky bread with an orange flavor) and gooey chocolate croissant.
4. Yellow Dog Bread Company
Photo: lin c./Yelp
Yellow Dog Bread Company, a bakery that offers coffee, tea and more in Mordecai, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 143 Yelp reviews. Look forward to pastries such as chai cookies, pecan sticky buns and chocolate chip scones. Head over to 219 E. Franklin St. to see for yourself.
5. The Morning Times
Photo: vania w./Yelp
Over in Central, check out The Morning Times, which has earned four stars out of 432 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, breakfast and brunch spot at 10 E. Hargett St. Look forward to The Morning Times' corned beef hash, breakfast sandwich and southwest chicken wrap.