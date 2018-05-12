FEEL GOOD

Young Dolph gives $20K to baristas fired from coffee shop on Duke campus

The two baristas who were fired over rap music-may no longer need their jobs after receiving $20,000 cash from rapper Young Dolph on Friday night. (WTVD)

Kaylee Merchak
MIAMI, FL (WTVD) --
Rapper Young Dolph is helping two baristas, who were recently fired from a coffee shop at Duke University for playing his music, "Get Paid."

According to Revolt, the rapper, outraged by the incident, decided to fly the pair out to his performance at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in Miami on Friday night for a surprise.



During his set, he called the prior employees of Joe Van Gogh coffee shop up on stage.

"So this what we gon do," he said. "I know for a fact that the VP at that school he get money, but he don't get money like Dolph. So look, check this out ... until y'all get a new job and find y'all's new jobs, I got $20,000 for y'all right now."

Young Dolph at the Radio One BirthDay Bash Atlanta Georgia June 18, 2016



Young Dolph then gave the baristas $10,000 each while "Get Paid" played in the background.

The incident in question happened on May 4 when Larry Moneta, the vice president of student affairs at Duke University, entered the coffee shop and complaint about "inappropriate" music being played.

Coffee shop owner apologizes
The owner of a Triangle coffee shop is apologizing after the firing of two employees at the shop's Duke University location last week.


Two employees were fired a short time after the incident.

Moneta told ABC11 that, while the employees made a poor decision, he did not demand their firing.

He issued this statement:

"Last week, I went into Joe Van Gogh as I often do to purchase some items. I was shocked to hear lyrics playing quite loudly I found quite inappropriate for a working environment that serves children among others. I expressed my objections to the staff with whom I've always had a cordial relationship. I insisted on paying for my purchase and left the store. I then contacted the director of Duke Dining to express my concerns and that was the end of my involvement.To those who feel that I've flipped on my positions on free expression, I say this. The artist who wrote, recorded and performed the music is absolutely entitled to do so, however offensive I might find the lyrics. The employees who chose to play the song in a business establishment on the Duke campus made a poor decision which was conveyed to the Joe Van Gogh management. How Joe Van Gogh responded to this matter was solely at their discretion."

Just hours before the concert, Joe Van Gogh coffee shop announced that they were cutting ties with Duke University.

Coffee shop owner apologizes
Joe Van Gogh coffee shop is cutting ties with Duke University after an incident last week that led to the firing of two employees.


"I believe it's the right thing to do to preserve Joe Van Gogh's brand independence without conditions," owner of Joe Van Gogh, Robbie Roberts, said in a statement. "I have extended jobs to our entire team at our Duke on-campus store, either at one of our off-campus locations or at our production offices."

Roberts also said he reached out to the fired employees so that they can re-join the company.

"I think it's great that Young Dolph is giving the baristas $20,000," he told ABC11 Saturday. "I am extremely pleased to hear that."
