PERSONAL FINANCE

Chili's reports data breach may affect some customers credit card information

EMBED </>More Videos

Chili's reports data breach may affect some customers credit card information (KTRK)

Chili's restaurants have reported that a data breach may have affected some customers' credit and debit card information.

According to a news release, On May 11, the chain learned that some of their customer's payment information was compromised at a "certain Chili's restaurant."

The company says the data breach was limited between March and April 2018, but they are continuing to assess the incident.

The release stated that they were working with third party forensic experts to conduct an investigation to determine what led to the breach.

The company says they believe that malware was used to gather payment card information including credit or debit card numbers, as well as, cardholder names from their payment systems.

Chili's said customers personal information such as social security numbers, full dates of birth, and federal identification numbers were not compromised.

Out of caution, they say that anyone who used a payment card at a Chili's Restaurant during March and April should contact all three national credit reporting agencies as soon as possible to place a fraud alert on their record.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financerestaurantdata breachcredit cardsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Do these 3 things to see if your change is worth real coin
Anonymous man buys $1 million worth of Toys 'R' Us inventory
Tips to avoid work-at-home scams
Apple, Microsoft stores offer free summer camps and workshops for students
Wake County Board of Commissioners approve budget
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News