A battle between brothers as Villanova and Duke face off in lacrosse

For one mom it was a perfect Mother's Day, getting to see both of her sons play together (WTVD)

By
After beating Villanova, the Duke men's lacrosse team is into the quarterfinal round of the NCAA tournament.

For one mom, it was a perfect Mother's Day Weekend getting to see both of her sons play together again on the same field.

Kevin Quigley, a Duke sophomore midfielder, grew up playing alongside his brother Brendan, who is a sophomore midfielder for Villanova, but on Saturday the two were matched up against one another.
Their parents made sure to strategically plan their outfits, making sure they weren't picking sides.


For Kevin, his season continues with the Duke lacrosse team and now Brendan will become a fan, rooting for his brother the rest of the way.
