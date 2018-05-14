Fuquay-Varina police: Man ran over, killed 16-year-old who tried to run off with cell phone

A man is charged with murder after police say he ran over and killed a 16-year-old boy (WTVD)

FUQUAY-VARINA, NC (WTVD) --
A 27-year-old man is charged with murder after Fuquay-Varina police say he ran over and killed a 16-year-old boy who tried to run off with his cell phone early Monday morning.

According to police, 27-year-old David Wendell Dixon first encountered 16-year-old Monterio Devon Whitehead, and two other males, at Walmart, where Whitehead asked to use Dixon's cell phone.

Dixon allowed Whitehead to use his cell phone but then Whitehead tried to run off with it, police said.

Dixon then followed the teen in his car, chasing him from the Walmart parking lot to the Home Depot parking lot.

He drove his vehicle over a parking lot curb, then onto a private property on East Broad Street, through a tree line and down a hill.

That's when he hit and killed Whitehead, according to police.

Dixon is charged with murder and is being held on no bond.
