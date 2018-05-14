Sanderson High lockdown lifted; 3 other schools received threats

Chopper11 HD over Sanderson High School as students are dismissed. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Sanderson High School students have been dismissed following a lockdown Monday afternoon.

The code red lockdown was lifted around 2:30 p.m.

Students were dismissed at that time.

School officials said they received a threat in a phone call, of an intruder on the campus.

The school was under lockdown for about 40 minutes while authorities investigated. No intruder was found.

In a code red lockdown, the entire building is locked down. No one is allowed to enter or exit the building until an all-clear announcement is received from police.

"We greatly appreciate the relationship we have with law enforcement and WCPSS Security in responding to such situations," Sanderson principal Dr. Greg Decker said. "They work closely with us to ensure the safety of our students every day."

WCPSS spokeswoman Lisa Luten told ABC11 that Middle Creek High and West Millbrook Middle also received threats. All were hoaxes.

Magellan Charter School in Raleigh also received a bomb threat, school administrator Mary C. Griffin told ABC11.

It happened about 2 p.m.

"We evacuated the building until the emergency responders verified the threat was not credible," Griffin said.
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
