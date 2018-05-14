I-TEAM

I-Team: How much do teachers in North Carolina get paid?

EMBED </>More Videos

A closer look at teachers salaries in NC.

By
Teacher pay in North Carolina is based on a schedule, but several factors such as experience and even location can mean the difference of several thousand dollars.

Ths ABC11 I-Team reviewed the pay schedules for several districts in North Carolina, including Wake County Public School System. WCPSS district records count 10,424 teachers in this 2017-2018 school year, and 64 percent of them (6,644) make more than $50,000 a year, and almost half of those (3,220) are making more than $60,000.

The data also shows that 30.8 percent (3,780 teachers) make less than $50,000 per year.

Still, Wake County may be the exception and not the rule, as WCPSS provides a much greater supplement to the annual salary than other school districts.

In North Carolina, the General Assembly sets a base pay scale in its biennial budget. For instance, a teacher with five years experience and a bachelor's degree earns a base salary of $38,300, while a teacher with 15 years experience with the same and a bachelor's degree earns a base salary of $45,550. That same teacher in Wake County with those credentials will earn an additional supplement of at least 17.25 percent, or $6,702.50 and $8,312.90 respectively. (There is more money kicked in for higher degrees and certifications).

In Durham County, however, the supplement is 12.5 percent for a teacher with five years experience ($4,788) and 14.75 percent for a teacher with 15 years experience ($6,719). The percentage in Cumberland County is even lower, which means that teacher with five years experience earns a supplemental salary of $2,618.

According to Republican leaders in the General Assembly, the pay scale has increased significantly in the past five years:

  • A teacher with five years of experience will earn $9,200 more in 2018-19 than the same teacher in 2013-14, from $30,800 to $40,000, a 29.9% increase.
  • A teacher with twelve years of experience will earn $15,330 more in 2018-19 than that teacher did in 2013-14, from $31,670 to $47,000, a 48 percent increase.
  • A teacher with sixteen years of experience will earn $11,840 more in 2018-19 than the same teacher did in 2013-14, from $38,160 to $50,000, a 31 percent increase.
  • A teacher with twenty-five years of experience will earn $9,040 more in 2018-19 than they did in 2013-14, from $42,260 to $51,300, a 21.4 percent increase


Those numbers, however, still rank among the 15 lowest average teacher salaries among all 50 states.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteacherteacherssalaryeducationschoolI-TeamRaleighNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
I-Team: SBI's new bomb squad robots could help save lives
I-Team: Generation of WWII vets about to lose battle against time
Investigation finds 'significant concerns' at Cary birthing center
Most will benefit from Complete 540 project, but some will lose their homes
Morrisville, Cary, Apex consider increasing vehicle fee on car registrations
More I-Team
EDUCATION
ABC11 Best of the Class 2018
School's first black valedictorian denied speech
Fayetteville Tech student cries foul after work-study scandal costs jobs
'This is historic': UNC law professor discusses retirement of Justice Kennedy
Apex High School teacher resigns after video appears to show him choking student
More Education
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News