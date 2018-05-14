Hope Mills Police seek armed bank robbery suspect

Images of the Hope Mills bank robbery suspect. (Hope Mills Police Department)

HOPE MILLS, NC (WTVD) --
Hope Mills Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank Monday.

It happened inside CresCom Bank at 3103 North Main St.

Police said the armed suspect entered the bank about 11 a.m. and then fled in a white or light gray 2003 or 2004 Ford Explorer 4-door SUV with black running boards and no registration plate.

Surveillance image of the getaway Ford Explorer.



He was last seen heading north on North Main Street.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall and between 160-170 pounds. He was wearing red pants, a red polo style shirt turned inside out with a black hoodie underneath, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this crime, is asked to please contact Detective S. Sullivan of the Hope Mills Police Department at (910) 425-4103 during normal business hours. After 5 p.m. or on weekends please
