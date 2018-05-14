Hope Mills Police seek armed bank robbery suspect

Surveillance image of the getaway Ford Explorer.

Hope Mills Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank Monday.It happened inside CresCom Bank at 3103 North Main St.Police said the armed suspect entered the bank about 11 a.m. and then fled in a white or light gray 2003 or 2004 Ford Explorer 4-door SUV with black running boards and no registration plate.He was last seen heading north on North Main Street.The suspect is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall and between 160-170 pounds. He was wearing red pants, a red polo style shirt turned inside out with a black hoodie underneath, and black shoes.Anyone with information regarding this crime, is asked to please contact Detective S. Sullivan of the Hope Mills Police Department at (910) 425-4103 during normal business hours. After 5 p.m. or on weekends please