Police: Burlington man assaults girlfriend, flees with their 4-month-old daughter

BURLINGTON, NC (WTVD) --
An Amber Alert issued Tuesday morning for a missing 4-month-old Burlington girl was canceled after she was found just hours after going missing.

Just before 12:30 p.m. police were called to a home in the 500 block of South Ireland Street about a domestic assault.

Officers learned that 18-year-old Ruben Hernandez assaulted Carmen Serrato and took off with their 4-month-old daughter, Eliana Nichole Serrato.

Police said Eliana was found just before 5:30 a.m. in Gibsonville, just west of Burlington.

Hernandez was charged with assault on a female, assault in the presence of a minor, and misdemeanor child abuse.

He was booked into the Alamance County Jail under no bond.
