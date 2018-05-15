FOOD & DRINK

Check out Raleigh's 5 favorite burger joints

Photo: Bad Daddy's Burger Bar/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving burgers?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger spots in Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your urges.

1. The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar



Photo: Cassandra N./Yelp

Topping the list is The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar. Located at 4208 Six Forks Rd., Ste. 100 in Falls of Neuse, the sushi and burger fusion chain is the most popular burger spot in Raleigh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,139 reviews on Yelp. In addition to a varied burger and sushi menu, look forward to The Cowfish's signature "burgushis," which combine the two.

2. Bad Daddy's Burger Bar



Photo: Bad Daddy's Burger Bar/Yelp

Next up is Mordecai's Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, situated at 111 Seaboard Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 514 reviews on Yelp, this Charlotte-based chain has proven to be a local favorite. Look forward to fully customized salads and burgers as well as a wealth of classics like the fried mozzarella burger, western burger and magic mushroom burger.

3. Chuck's



Photo: chuck's/Yelp

Central's Chuck's, located at 237 S. Wilmington St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot four stars out of 580 reviews. Check out the Dirty South pork shoulder burger and enjoy the wide array of available dipping sauces.

4. MoJoe's Burger Joint



Photo: Steve W./Yelp

MoJoe's Burger Joint, a spot to score burgers and more in Hillsborough, is another go-to, with four stars out of 261 Yelp reviews. Standouts include the cheese fries and the veggie burger option. Head over to 620 Glenwood Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Char-Grill



Photo: Ed U./Yelp

Over in Hillsborough, check out Char-Grill, which has earned four stars out of 68 reviews on Yelp. Look forward to hamburger steak sandwiches, BLTs, grilled cheese, apple pies, hot dogs and more. You can find the burger joint at 618 Hillsborough St.
