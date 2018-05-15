FAMILY & PARENTING

3-year-old upstages mom's proposal with 'peebomb'

EMBED </>More Videos

A Michigan boy has gone viral for helping his mother mark a special occasion - a wedding proposal. (WTVD)

BAY CITY, Michigan (WTVD) --
A Michigan boy has gone viral for helping his mother mark a special occasion - a wedding proposal - but it's the unconventional way that he did it that's grabbing people's attention.

On Saturday, Kevin Przytula took his girlfriend Allyssa Anter to Bay City to pop the question in front of the Ring of Friendship sculpture.

In a video, captured by Przytula's 11-year-old daughter Kayleigh, Przytula drops to one knee to propose to his girlfriend of one year.

In disbelief, Anter called out, "Are you serious? Are you serious?" unaware that her 3-year-old son - who the couple had been trying to potty train - was getting a little antsy.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

As the couple continued their sweet, life-changing moment, Owen - unaware anything special is happening - dropped his pants and started to ... well, relieve himself.

EMBED More News Videos



"Oh my God, oh my God ... You guys," a giggly Kayleigh said.

The couple quickly turned around and saw the toddler urinating on the ground.

"Oh my God, he's peeing," Przytula said.

But the accident didn't make the moment any less special for the couple.

Anter said her son "stole the show," and acknowledged that his potty training is a work in progress.

And the moment didn't send the proposal down the toilet; Anter did say "yes."

The Associated Press Contributed and Storyful to this post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familymarriagewedding proposalfeel goodviral videoMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Large tree branch just misses newlyweds in wedding video
Dad steps up to 'breastfeed' newborn while mom was sick
Texas hospital delivers 48 babies in 41 hours
Cancer survivor is flower girl at bone marrow donor's wedding
Wake Forest business offers free car wash to 'hard-working mother'
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News