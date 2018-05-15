Missing woman, abductor may be headed to NC, FL deputies say

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman who may have been abducted. (Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WTVD) --
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman who may have been abducted.

Deputies believe 23-year-old Kourtney Leino was kidnapped by 23-year-old Matthew Dalton AKA Rice Chapman.

Leino has red hair and green eyes.

Authorities said the pair might be headed to North Carolina and Virginia in a two-door Nissan Altima with the Florida license plate HLHK17.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing girlnorth carolina newsfloridaFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News