Tom Wolfe, pioneering 'New Journalist,' dead at 88

Author Tom Wolfe poses in his New York apartment, Nov. 12, 1998. Wolfe, 68, just published his first novel in 11 years, a novel about Atlanta in the 1990s called "A Man in Full." (AP Photo/Jim Cooper)

NEW YORK --
Author Tom Wolfe, who chronicled everything from hippies to the space race before turning his sharp eye to fiction, has died. He was 88.
Wolfe's agent Lynn Nesbit told The Associated Press that Wolfe died in a New York City hospital. Additional details were not immediately available.

The "new journalism" reporter and novelist insisted that the only way to tell a great story was to go out and report it. His writing style was rife with exclamation points, italics and improbable words.
Among his acclaimed books were "The Right Stuff" and "The Bonfire of the Vanities," a satire of Manhattan-style power and justice that became one of the best-selling books of the '80s.
