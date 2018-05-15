Wake County deputy, two state troopers charged with assault with a deadly weapon

EMBED </>More Videos

From left, Wake County Master Deputy Cameron Broadwell, State Trooper Michael G. Blake and State Trooper Tabitha L. Davis. (Wake County Sheriff's Office and NC Highway Patrol)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A grand jury has decided to indict two state troopers and one Wake County Sheriff's Office deputy, charging them with assault with a deadly weapon.

Court documents show Wake County deputy Cameron Broadwell, trooper Tabitha Davis and Trooper Michael Blake have all been accused of assaulting Kyron Hinton during an incident on April 3.

They were also charged with willingly failing to discharge duties.



"I'm definitely excited about the outcome about the indictments of the officers," Hinton said Tuesday. "I do say thank you to the DA and everyone who helped in the investigation ... we're going to press forward for absolute justice, which would be a conviction."

EMBED More News Videos

Kyron Hinton was allegedly assaulted on April 3.



Hinton said he was "more than prepared" to testify against the officers.

Kyron Hinton



The grand jury indictment says Blake and Davis hit Hinton with their flashlights, causing serious injury.
It also claims that Broadwell assaulted Hinton with his hands and a police K-9, causing injury that resulted in Hinton's hospitalization.

From left, Wake County Master Deputy Cameron Broadwell, State Trooper Michael G. Blake and State Trooper Tabitha L. Davis.



Hinton said he is feeling better, but he still needs to have surgery on his eye as a result of his injuries and said he still struggles with memory loss.

"I have a lot of memory loss," Hinton said. "Been living here all my life. I can't even remember some streets sometimes.

"My scars are healing up pretty well but my arm is tight," he added. "I can't really do a lot, but my vision is the main thing right now that has not healed."

"I have placed Deputy Broadwell on administrative duty pending the resolution of these charges," Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said in a statement. "I have full confidence in our judicial system and look forward to this being resolved in court."

The North Carolina Police Benevolent Association expressed its disappointment with the indictment, saying that Broadwell was denied the opportunity to appear before the Wake County Grand Jury to testify about his actions in Hinton's arrest.

"We are extremely disappointed in opposition to our member's request to personally testify before the Grand Jury," said North Carolina Executive Director John Midgette. "It is a disservice to our member, the members of the Grand Jury and to justice itself."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sheriffuse of forceassaultwake county newspolice brutalityWake CountyRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News