ACC meetings: Mark Armstrong caught up with Roy Williams

There's never any mistaking Roy Williams for someone else; the amble- his backpack slung over both shoulders and the omnipresent golf shirt.Today's look is from the "Teeth of the Dog" course at Casa De Campo, Dominican Republic.His shirt aside - Roy is no fan of Phil Mickelson's new look, with a caveat:As for the meatier matters - Roy said the Rice Commission and its reform suggestions are a positive step.One of the more prevalent ideas is to let players profit off their own likeness, rather than signing all those rights over to the NCAA.Though UNC hasn't been plagued by transfers to nearly the degree of many other high profile programs, he's like most every other coach, watching to see what the NCAA does.Williams was also asked about Luke Maye's NBA draft exploration. He anticipates a formal decision (presumably to return) quite soon.