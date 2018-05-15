PERSONAL FINANCE

Goldsboro woman craving slushy wins $250,000 prize

Lorie Sykes collects her check. (North Carolina Education Lottery)

GOLDSBORO, NC (WTVD) --
All she wanted was a slushy. But she ended up with an even better liquid asset: a $250,000 lottery win.

Lorie Sykes of Goldsboro stopped by the Speedway on U.S. 70 in Goldsboro on Saturday and changed her life.

"I was on my way to Virginia," Sykes explained. "I actually just stopped to get a Coke-flavored slushy, but decided to get some lottery tickets as well."

The 20X The Cash scratch-off ticket, which she bought for $5, paid off - but not right away.

Sykes waited until she got back from her trip to even play the scratch ticket.

"After I pulled into the driveway, I popped on the light in my car and started scratching," Sykes said. "I looked at the ticket and thought, 'That can't be right.' It's so surprising! I just can't believe it."

Sykes claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $176,254.

"This is life-changing," said Sykes, a special needs care worker. "I want to build a four-bedroom house with room for my family to come visit."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotterywayne county newsGoldsboroWayne County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax
Apple, Microsoft stores offer free summer camps and workshops for students
Wake County Board of Commissioners approve budget
Lottery players told they won't get money due to glitch
Morrisville, Cary, Apex consider increasing vehicle fee on car registrations
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News