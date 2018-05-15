Goldsboro woman craving slushy wins $250,000 prize

All she wanted was a slushy. But she ended up with an even better liquid asset: a $250,000 lottery win.Lorie Sykes of Goldsboro stopped by the Speedway on U.S. 70 in Goldsboro on Saturday and changed her life."I was on my way to Virginia," Sykes explained. "I actually just stopped to get a Coke-flavored slushy, but decided to get some lottery tickets as well."The 20X The Cash scratch-off ticket, which she bought for $5, paid off - but not right away.Sykes waited until she got back from her trip to even play the scratch ticket."After I pulled into the driveway, I popped on the light in my car and started scratching," Sykes said. "I looked at the ticket and thought, 'That can't be right.' It's so surprising! I just can't believe it."Sykes claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $176,254."This is life-changing," said Sykes, a special needs care worker. "I want to build a four-bedroom house with room for my family to come visit."