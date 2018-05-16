HEALTH & FITNESS

Woman creates 'thing' to stop the itchy irritation from bug bites

A Florida mom has a device that sucks irritants out of mosquito or bug bites. (KTRK)

LOXAHATCHEE, Florida --
A Florida mom claims she has invented a device that can suck out the itchy mosquito venom that typically leaves you scratching for a long time.

After moving to Florida, Kelly Higney found herself unprepared for the mosquitos.

At the time, she was a new mom and didn't want to use harsh chemicals on her newborn's skin.

After some thinking, "Bug Bite Thing" was born.

"You can remove the problem, which is the irritant under the skin," Higney said to WPEC-TV. "By doing that, your body doesn't continue to produce that reaction. So, you're eliminating the problem, instead of masking it with creams."

The mother of two said she worked with a manufacturer in Denmark and the product was created.

It's available online at BugBiteThing.com.
