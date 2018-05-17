FOOD & DRINK

NC food bank launches summer initiative

The NC food bank has kicked off the Stop Summer Hunger Initiative. (WTVD)

Inside the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, the executive chef at the governor's mansion prepares an Asian inspired meatball.


The chef 's demonstration kicks off the food bank's Stop Summer Hunger Initiative.

"Normally, summer is a really happy time. We are out of school, but for some kids, it's the summer months where they won't be able to eat," said First Lady of our state Kristin Cooper, who visited with the chef.

The food bank serves 34 counties, but 600,000 people and one of three children will be food insecure, or without enough to eat.

"We have a large percentage of our children who get, sometimes the majority, of their calories from their free and reduced lunches at their schools and schools are out that goes unmet," said Cooper.

"Families budgets are stretched even more thin in the summer with childcare costs," said Jessica Whichard with the food bank.

For every dollar donated to the food bank, $10 worth of meals can be created.

If you would like to help, consider making a monetary donation, volunteering, or donating food.
