EDUCATION

#Red4Ed organizer vowing fight not over

EMBED </>More Videos

Teachers are still on a mission even after the Rally for Respect march. (WTVD)

By
More than 24 hours after the massive Rally for Respect march in downtown Raleigh teachers are still on a mission.

"There's so much work to do," said elementary school teacher and Wake County NCAE President-Elect Kristin Beller.

She does not feel the event put pressure on lawmakers.

"When 25,000 to 30,000 people show up in the middle of the week and they've traveled from the mountains, they've traveled from down east to come and make sure that the General assembly prioritizes public schools- if this moment doesn't change their legislative plans for the session, then they're letting down the State of North Carolina," she said.

The NCAE is organizing for another possible march or rally this summer.

"The people of North Carolina can expect for educators to be organizing and to be calling on them to join us in the organizing," said Beller.

Supporters came out Wednesday in unprecedented numbers and Fayetteville Street looked as if it were painted red.

Demonstrators marched and rallied lawmakers for more education funding.

Governor Roy Cooper made several stops in Greensboro to push his plan; he wants money for textbooks, classroom resources, and an average eight percent raise for teachers.

That plan is higher than the Republican's proposal of 6.2 percent.

House Speaker Tim Moore's Office said salaries have been a priority for the GOP since 2014.

"The governor's proposal to raise taxes is the wrong direction for North Carolina that threatens our state's exciting economic momentum and growth. Legislative Republicans are increasing teacher salaries 19 percent over five years while reducing the tax burden on families and businesses, and they remain committed to that successful approach," said Joseph Kyzer, Communications Director for House Speaker Tim Moore.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteacherprotestRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
ABC11 Best of the Class 2018
School's first black valedictorian denied speech
Fayetteville Tech student cries foul after work-study scandal costs jobs
'This is historic': UNC law professor discusses retirement of Justice Kennedy
Apex High School teacher resigns after video appears to show him choking student
More Education
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News