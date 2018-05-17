SOCIETY

Here's why you heard yanny but your co-worker heard laurel

It's the audio clip that's dividing the country -- is it yanny or laurel? (WTVD)

It's the audio clip that's dividing the country -- is it yanny or laurel?

Some hear Yanny. Some hear Laurel. And, in some cases, some people hear both.
What do you hear?



ABC11 took the debate to a clinical audiologist over at the UNC School of Medicine.

Dr. Phillip Griffin had an explanation for why we're hearing two different things.

"People hear sounds generally the same way but it's what the brain does with the sounds that can make people perceive different things," he said.

There could be another explanation as well.

An audio specialist says the low quality of the recording lends itself to being heard differently by different people.
