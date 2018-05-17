HEALTH & FITNESS

Ronald McDonald House of Chapel Hill unveils new toy room

The Ronald McDonald House is unveiling a brand new toy room. (WTVD)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Ronald McDonald House of Chapel Hill is hoping to bring a smile to the faces of sick kids.

The House is unveiling a brand new toy room.

The Rachel Kendall team -- a Raleigh-based real estate agency -- completely renovated a room in the house, transforming it into a toy store, fully stocked with brand new toys.

Every child that stays at the house will have the opportunity to pick out a toy.

As you may know, the Ronald McDonald House provides a home away from home for families of seriously sick or injured kids, who have to travel for specialized medical care.
