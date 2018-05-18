WEATHER

Heavy rain causes Triangle flooding

Heavy rain Thursday caused much flooding in parts of the Triangle and even caused one Durham business to close Friday morning. (WTVD)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Heavy rain Thursday caused much flooding in parts of the Triangle and even caused one Durham business to close Friday morning.

Commuters woke up the morning after an overnight rainstorm to find flooding and pooling on roadways.

The backup from storm drains caused flooding on University Drive, forcing Nana's restaurant to close.



The area is known to have a history with flooding during intense storms, despite efforts to fix the problem.

When hitting the road, drivers should expect to see closed intersections and delays.

Current Triangle traffic
Heading out the door, here's a look at your morning commute!


Officials remind drivers to refrain from driving through large puddles.
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
