Drug, gun bust leaves Henderson police, DEA looking for suspects

MANSON, NC (WTVD) --
Authorities are searching for two suspects after a massive bust in Manson Thursday night.

Around 9 p.m., units from the Henderson Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served a search warrant at 3519 Jacksontown Road.

During the search, authorities recovered a number of items including, guns, ammo, a stun gun, a car, jewelry, an undisclosed amount of cash, and possibly, drugs.



After seizing the items police began searching for 20-year-old Staron Burton and 42-year-old Yolanda Wilson.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police at (252) 438-4141 or at Crime Stoppers at (252) 492-1925.
