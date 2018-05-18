SOCIETY

Triangle Royal Wedding watch parties

Lafayette Village in Raleigh plans for huge day with their royal wedding watch party

By
Do you want to join others and watch Meghan Markle marry Prince Harry on the big screen?

Here is a list of Royal Wedding screenings and watch parties in the Triangle:

Regal Crossroads Stadium 20 & IMAX

Where: 501 Caitboo Avenue, Cary

When: 10 a.m.

Regal Screening

The Corner Biergarten 1625 North Main Street, #133

When: 10 a.m.

The Corner Biergarten Screening

Where: 1625 N Main Street, Fuquay Varina

When: 7 a.m.

Triangle BABCNC/British Ladies Around Raleigh

Where: 3107 Grace Park Dr. Morrisville

When: 7 a.m.

Village Grill & Lafayette Village

Where: 8470 Honeycutt Road Raleigh

When: 10 a.m.

Everything you need to know if want to watch at home:

How to watch the royal wedding: times and details for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's big day
Royal wedding fans, Saturday is the big day! Whether you're hosting an early-morning party with all your friends or setting your alarm to sneak into another room and watch with headphones, it's time to make your plans to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tie the knot.
