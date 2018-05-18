POLITICS

NC schools would be required to display 'In God We Trust' under proposed bill

EMBED </>More Videos

Will 'In God We Trust' be prominently displayed in schools across North Carolina? That's what would be required under a bill proposed this week. (WTVD)

Will 'In God We Trust' be prominently displayed in schools across North Carolina?

That's what would be required under a bill proposed this week.
The bill would require local boards of education to adopt policies to:

  • Require the display of the United States and North Carolina flags in each classroom, when available

  • Require the display of the national motto, "In God We Trust," and the State motto, "To Be Rather Than to Seem," in at least one prominent location of each school, such as an entry way, cafeteria, or other common area

  • Require that recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance be scheduled on a daily basis

  • Provide age-appropriate instruction on the meaning and historical origins of the flag and the Pledge of Allegiance

The proposed bill states:
These policies shall not compel any person to stand, salute the flag, or recite the Pledge of Allegiance. If flags are donated or are otherwise available, flags shall be displayed in each classroom.

House Bill 965 was sponsored by four Republican members of the House of Representatives -- Bert Jones of Rockingham County, Linda Johnson of Cabarrus County, Dean Arp of Union County and Phil Shepherd of Onslow County.

Read the bill proposal here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliticsamerican flagflagsreligionRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
US reportedly threatened nations over WHO breastfeeding measure
Democrats may reject Republican convention in Charlotte
Walmart's impeach Trump clothing draws social media outrage
Trump orders US flags lowered to honor slain journalists
SPLC: NC house candidate believes 'God is a Racist and a White Supremacist'
More politics
POLITICS
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Democrats may reject Republican convention in Charlotte
Statue of Liberty stamp mistake to cost Postal Service $3.5M
North Korea says Pompeo talks 'regrettable'
London mayor OKs 'Trump Baby' balloon during POTUS visit
More Politics
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News