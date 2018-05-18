HEALTH & FITNESS

Kratom distributed in NC recalled over salmonella fears

Kratom pills are shown in a file photo. (KABC)

Kratom powder sold in North Carolina has been recalled after tests showed the presence of salmonella.

Pious Lion in Asheville and Buffalo Distro Group of Mechanicsville, Virginia have both recalled kratom powder.

The recall was launched after samples collected from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Rapid Response Team tested positive for Salmonella.

Debates rages over Kratom
Kratom is a popular a dietary supplement, imported from Asia, that promises to cure pain, depression and anxiety without a prescription.


"This is a very serious issue and consumers should take immediate action if they have these products in their homes. Consumers are advised to discard these products and are warned not to consume them," said Joe Reardon, assistant commissioner of regulatory programs.

The following products are included in this advisory:
  • Pious Lion Pure Premium Potent Limited Release Pink Bali, 1 oz

  • Pious Lion Pure Premium Potent White Maeng DA, Bright Uplifting Energy, 4 oz

  • Red Maeng Da Organic Kratom Powder (All sizes) - Distributed between April 1 - May 15, 2018


Pious Lion told ABC11 in a release on Friday evening that tests conducted on the products on behalf of Pious Lion by an independent laboratory did not reveal the presence of salmonella.

However, out of an abundance of caution, in the interest of consumers, the company voluntarily recalled the two products in question.

Consumers should immediately stop using these products, said Ryan Leonard of Pious Lion.

Consumers can email Pious Lion for instructions on how to return the product for a replacement product or a full refund.

Any containers used to store the kratom product should be washed and sanitized.
MORE: Information on the national investigation

To prevent cross-contamination, consumers are advised to wash their hands, work surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with these products, and not prepare any food at the same time.
Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of Salmonella include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments.

People showing any symptoms after having consumed this product should contact their healthcare providers.
