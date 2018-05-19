COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Former North Carolina bishop blesses marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Royal Wedding

American bishop Michael Curry gave the address at the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

WINDSOR, England --
The leader of the Episcopal Church quoted civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on the "redemptive power of love" as he blessed the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, who was hand-picked by the couple to deliver a sermon at their wedding, told the bride and groom Saturday that there was "power in love" and that "love can help and heal when nothing else can."

But Curry, a champion of civil rights causes and outspoken supporter of gay rights, continued "it's not just for and about a young couple, who we rejoice with, it's more than that."

Invoking the days of slavery in the United States, he said love helped those in captivity persevere.

He told the couple love has "the power to change the world."

Curry says "when love is the way, we actually treat each other, well, like we are actual family."

Rev. Curry, who is presiding bishop over the Episcopal church, was elected the 11th bishop of North Carolina in 2000. He spent 15 years in NC before being elevated to head the entire church.
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
