Miracle League baseball celebrates successful season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --On Saturday afternoon the Miracle League Raleigh Ballfield organization celebrated another successful season.
The rain isn’t stopping the @MLoftheTriangle from having fun. Once teams raised $500 they got to dunk their coaches! #ABC11 @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/UFtzRSz84q— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 19, 2018
All 38 teams were asked to raise $500 for the organization. In total, they raised over $39,000.
Not sure who is having the better #Saturday me or these kids ❤️❤️❤️ #ABC11 #MiracleLeague @MLoftheTriangle pic.twitter.com/St0ZWS2TGB— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 19, 2018
Once each team hit the $500 mark they celebrated by dunking their coaches in a dunk tank.
Don’t miss the story tonight on #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/I00BTlLR1B— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 19, 2018
The Miracle League is a baseball league providing opportunities for children with disabilities to play Miracle League baseball, regardless of their abilities.
Someone is coming for my job! #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/KAee1EmxKc— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 19, 2018