Durham police make an arrest after standoff at apartment complex

Durham police made an arrest at an apartment complex earlier today after an extended standoff.Around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to assist a bail bondsman in the 900 block of Chalk Level Road who was attempting to serve a warrant on a 26-year-old man.Police say the man was wanted for felony possession of a firearm. The man, who was not armed, allegedly broke through the ceiling and barricaded himself in an attic area connected to other apartments.After being unable to get the man out of the apartment building, police resorted to gas.Neighbors told crews on the scene that some apartments were evacuated as a safety measure.Durham police eventually made an arrest. The suspect has yet to be identified.This is a developing story. ABC11 will update as we get more information.