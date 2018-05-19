Durham police make an arrest after standoff at apartment complex

EMBED </>More Videos

Police arrest suspect at Durham apartment complex. (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police made an arrest at an apartment complex earlier today after an extended standoff.

Around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to assist a bail bondsman in the 900 block of Chalk Level Road who was attempting to serve a warrant on a 26-year-old man.

Police say the man was wanted for felony possession of a firearm. The man, who was not armed, allegedly broke through the ceiling and barricaded himself in an attic area connected to other apartments.

After being unable to get the man out of the apartment building, police resorted to gas.



Neighbors told crews on the scene that some apartments were evacuated as a safety measure.


Durham police eventually made an arrest. The suspect has yet to be identified.

This is a developing story. ABC11 will update as we get more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
durham policestandoff
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News