SHOOTING

Drive-thru argument leads to shooting in Philadelphia McDonald's

EMBED </>More Videos

Shooting at McDonald's drive-thru. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on May 20, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. --
An argument between two drivers sitting in the drive-thru of a Northern Liberties McDonald's restaurant led to gunfire, police say.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the McDonald's on the unit block of West Girard Avenue.

During the argument, police say one of the men got out of his car and pulled out a gun, firing several times at the 27-year-old victim.

Police say at least one bullet entered the driver's side door and grazed the chest of the victim.

The victim drove off and was able to flag down a police officer at Front and Richmond streets for help. Police tell Action News the man refused to go to the hospital.

The shooter fled the scene, as well.

Police are hoping the restaurant's security camera captured the suspect and his vehicle.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsmcdonald'sshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
4-year-old accidentally shoots himself at Myrtle Beach hotel
Two-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound in California
Police: Virginia man fatally shoots father, an NC native
Clayton woman shot at home while lying in bed
Police investigating after woman shot near Fayetteville food mart overnight
More shooting
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News