SPORTS

13 Blue Devils spend week building houses in Guatemala

EMBED </>More Videos

13 Duke football program members spent a week in Guatemala building houses with Habitat for Humanity. (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Thirteen members of the Duke football program spent their first week of summer in Guatemala building houses with Habitat for Humanity.

Gabe Brandner, Ben Wyatt, Brandon Hill, Elijah Deveaux, Koby Quansah, Daniel Karlin, Parker Boehme, Antone Williams, Daniel Helm, Scott Jones, Kevin Gehsmann, James Mitchell and Will Cole all participated.

For Brandner, it was a way to say thank you to Duke for the past five years.

Some of the Blue Devils in Guatemala.



They spent about six hours a day building houses and stoves.

Wyatt said the lifelong relationships they built with the locals is a win for Duke football.



Watch the video for more.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshabitat for humanityDuke Blue Devilsfeel goodDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Two more prized area football recruits choose NC State
Carolina Hurricanes' Steve Smith resigns as assistant coach
Panthers sale official; Richardson pens letter
Sale of Panthers franchise to David Tepper finalized
Freshman Zion Williamson already breaking records at Duke
More Sports
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News