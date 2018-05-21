13 Blue Devils spend week building houses in Guatemala

Some of the Blue Devils in Guatemala.

Thirteen members of the Duke football program spent their first week of summer in Guatemala building houses with Habitat for Humanity.Gabe Brandner, Ben Wyatt, Brandon Hill, Elijah Deveaux, Koby Quansah, Daniel Karlin, Parker Boehme, Antone Williams, Daniel Helm, Scott Jones, Kevin Gehsmann, James Mitchell and Will Cole all participated.For Brandner, it was a way to say thank you to Duke for the past five years.They spent about six hours a day building houses and stoves.Wyatt said the lifelong relationships they built with the locals is a win for Duke football.Watch the video for more.