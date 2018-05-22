Texas doctor accused of giving chemo to patients who didn't need it

EMBED </>More Videos

The feds are looking for more victims who have been treated by Dr. Zamora-Quezada (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
What the federal government alleges happened inside a south Texas clinic is unconscionable and it potentially affects tens of thousands of patients all over Texas and potentially in Houston.

It's where Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada practiced medicine, and where the feds say he told patients they had diseases they didn't have and prescribed toxic remedies, including chemotherapy, they didn't need in an effort to get rich.

Authorities say this went on for 18 long years.

"We believe Dr. Zamora-Quezada saw as many as 10,000 patients a year during that time period," said Steven Kam, FBI Assistant Special Agent In Charge.

His wife denies any wrongdoing, but Tuesday, a federal magistrate kept the doctor in custody, denying him bond.

EMBED More News Videos

The wife of Dr. Zamora-Quezada says her husband will be cleared of fraud charges



The charges against Zamora in the alleged $240 million scheme include seven felony counts, involving health care fraud, conspiracy to commit health care fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

With his profits, the feds say he bought a Maserati, a $1 million jet, and properties in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico; Aspen, Colorado; Punta Mita, Mexico; and multiple homes in Texas, including the 5,000-square-foot house listed in his name in a gated community on a golf course near his practice. The feds want most of it back and they want him in prison.

The feds are looking for more victims. If you can help, you can email ZamoraPatient@fbi.gov.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
doctorsu.s. & worldhealthfraudHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News