Chapel Hill food icon 'Mama Dip' dead at 89

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --Family, friends, and foodies are mourning the loss of Mildred "Mama Dip" Council.
According to family, Mama Dip passed away Sunday night at the age of 89.
After being at @MamaDipsKitchen all day and covering the passing of culinary icon Mildred Council — I’ll be leaving #ChapelHill with a little piece of her too. I heard her Pecan Pie is amazing. Can’t wait to try it ❤️ #ABC11 #MamaDips pic.twitter.com/oMkYcBoBOY— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) May 21, 2018
Council died in her Chapel Hill home and was taken to UNC Hospitals where was pronounced dead.
She opened Mama Dip's in Chapel Hill more than 40 years ago.
Her journey started with just $64 - $40 for food and $24 to make change.
The business quickly flourished into a labor of family love; Mama Dip worked alongside her children and grandchildren.
"Mama Dip was not just known in Chapel Hill North Carolina. She was known throughout the world," said customer Nate Davis.
Mama Dip learned to cook by watching her family members; she started cooking at the age of 13 - first as a family necessity, then for the sheer love of it.
Council is famous for her "dump" cooking style, which involves no recipes, just measurements created by eyes, feel, and taste.
"She gave us so much," said Council's daughter Spring. "I can go in an find Mama Dip's Chicken or I can cook Mama Dip's Cornbread, then that's her. Even though she's not here, she left a part of her with us and that was cooking."
She has written two noteworthy books: "Mama Dip's Kitchen" and "Mama Dip's Family Cookbook."
Chapel Hill culinary icon “Mama Dip” has passed away at 89. Her restaurant is open today and inside, several newspaper clippings and pictures adorn the walls — including one signed photo from @BarackObama #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/RUjIr7Jy44— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) May 21, 2018
The funeral will be held Sunday, May 27.
The family has changed the service's location; ABC11 will update the address when a new location is selected.