Duke grad's charity chosen by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for wedding donations

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Before Saturday's royal wedding, Vogue reported about Duke University alumna Suhani Jalota's foundation, Myna Mahila Foundation, being chosen by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as one of seven charities for donations instead of wedding gifts.

The Myna Mahila Foundation began in 2015 and seeks to empower women and improve menstrual health hygiene.

Jalota and Myna Mahila's platform first caught Meghan Markle's attention in 2016.

After hearing Jalota accept an award at Glamour College Women of the Year Awards, Markle reached out and traveled to India to learn more about the foundation and its mission.

A royal wedding invitation for Jalota followed along with the news that her foundation was one of seven chosen by the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex for wedding donations in place of gifts.

To learn more, visit Vogue's profile.
