ABC11 TOGETHER

Drink, run, repeat is the theme of NC Beer Mile

EMBED </>More Videos

NC Beer Mile Run benefits ALS Research (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs and how our viewers can help.
CARY, NC (WTVD) --
Drink, run, repeat is the plan for participants taking part in the N.C. Beer Mile run on Thursday, March 24.

Runners will start by drinking a 12oz cup of beer at Bond Brothers Beer Company in downtown Cary. The runners will then run 0.25 miles and repeat 4 times. The fastest Beer Mill runner wins bragging rights for an entire year.

The event is a fundraiser for the Team Drea Foundation which raises money for ALS research at Duke University Medical Center.


Participants can start to pick up their race packets at 4pm on March 24 from Bond Brothers Beer Company at 202 E Cedar Street in downtown Cary. The races begin at 5:30pm.

Click here for more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsabc11 togetheralsduke universityfundraiser
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
ABC11 Best of the Class 2018
Wake Co. woman becomes kidney donor to stranger, inspires transplant chain
Festival for the Eno Returns to Durham
Pink Lemonade Challenge raises money to fight cancer
Cumberland County teen finds stolen wallet, returns it to owner
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Sunflowers bloom at Dorothea Dix Park, not Neuse River Trail, this year
'Corpse Flower' draws crowds to Raleigh garden
39th Festival for the Eno draws crowds
NYPD officers sing 'Happy Birthday' to homeless woman
World War II prisoner of war from Smithfield to be honored
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News