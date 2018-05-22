Blake Shelton announces free concert in Charlotte

Hey @coyotejoes in Charlotte! We will see you THIS WEDNESDAY for a FREE pop up show! Get ready y'all! Lineup at Coyote Joe’s for wristbands starts at 10AM ET on Wednesday, 5/23/18. First come, first serve. 18+ to attend, 21+ to drink. - Team BS — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 21, 2018

Hey Blake Shelton fans, want to see the country music star for free? Well, now is your chance!On Monday, the singer tweeted that he will be performing a pop-up show at Coyote Joe's in Charlotte on Wednesday.If you want to go, you better act fast. Wristbands will be given out starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.One wristband will be issued per concertgoers; attendees need to bring a valid ID to get their band.No VIP seating will be available.People must be at least 18 to attend; doors will open at 6:30 p.m.