Blake Shelton announces free concert in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WTVD) --Hey Blake Shelton fans, want to see the country music star for free? Well, now is your chance!
On Monday, the singer tweeted that he will be performing a pop-up show at Coyote Joe's in Charlotte on Wednesday.
Hey @coyotejoes in Charlotte! We will see you THIS WEDNESDAY for a FREE pop up show! Get ready y'all! Lineup at Coyote Joe’s for wristbands starts at 10AM ET on Wednesday, 5/23/18. First come, first serve. 18+ to attend, 21+ to drink. - Team BS— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 21, 2018
If you want to go, you better act fast. Wristbands will be given out starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
One wristband will be issued per concertgoers; attendees need to bring a valid ID to get their band.
No VIP seating will be available.
People must be at least 18 to attend; doors will open at 6:30 p.m.