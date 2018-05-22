ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

US Postal Service issuing scratch-and-sniff stamps

EMBED </>More Videos

Letter writers will soon be able to express their sentiments in words and smells. (WTVD)

WASHINGTON --
Letter writers will soon be able to express their sentiments in words and smells.

The U.S. Postal Service announced Monday that it will soon issue its first scratch-and-sniff stamps.

The stamps feature illustrations of ice pops.

The agency says the stamps will "add the sweet scent of summer" to letters.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The 20 stamps depict watercolor illustrations by California artist Margaret Berg. Each of the 10 stamp designs includes two different treats.

The words "FOREVER" and "USA" appear along the bottom of each stamp.

The stamps will be issued on June 20 at a children's museum in Austin, Texas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmailmanUSPSu.s. & worldWashington
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Bachelorette' Becca selects her final four
2018 Espy Awards: Honoring the best in sports
Prince William and Kate Middleton christen Prince Louis
Actor Tab Hunter, star of 'Damn Yankees!' movie, dies age 86
Disneyland is not giving away free tickets
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News