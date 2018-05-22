ABC11 TOGETHER

Freedom Balloon Fest honors military men and women

EMBED </>More Videos

Freedom Balloon Fest in Fuquay-Varina on Memorial Day weekend. (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs and how our viewers can help.
MARK FALGOUT
FUQUAY-VARINA, NC (WTVD) --
The skies in Fuquay-Varina will be dotted with hot air balloons Memorial Day weekend as part of the Freedom Balloon Fest.


Dozens of pilots will take part in the festival starting Friday, May 25 and going through Monday, May 28 at Fleming Loop Park. It's a Memorial Day tradition that remembers, honors and celebrates the service of military men and women.

The 2018 Freedom Balloon Fest pilots are coming from hundreds of miles to share their love of hot air balloons with the expected 80,000-100,000 attendees. Hot air balloons only fly the first two hours after sunrise and the last two hours before sunset when winds are more stable. So if you want to see a mass ascension, you will need to be at Fleming Loop Park during those hours.

In between hot air balloon flights there are plenty of other activities taking place on the festival grounds.

Freedom Balloon Fest Hours
Friday, May 25: 2pm - 10pm
Saturday, May 26: 6am - 10:30pm
Sunday, May 27: 6am - 10:30pm
Monday, May 28: 6am - Noon

The Freedom Balloon Fest is a community service event produced by Project Uplift USA, Inc. The non-profit works to uplift military families and serves communities through service and volunteerism.

Click here for more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsabc11 togethermilitaryveterans
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
ABC11 Best of the Class 2018
Wake Co. woman becomes kidney donor to stranger, inspires transplant chain
Festival for the Eno Returns to Durham
Pink Lemonade Challenge raises money to fight cancer
Cumberland County teen finds stolen wallet, returns it to owner
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Sunflowers bloom at Dorothea Dix Park, not Neuse River Trail, this year
'Corpse Flower' draws crowds to Raleigh garden
39th Festival for the Eno draws crowds
NYPD officers sing 'Happy Birthday' to homeless woman
World War II prisoner of war from Smithfield to be honored
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News