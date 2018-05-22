SOCIETY

Southern California man wins $6 million in lottery in 6 months

A very lucky Southern California man has won more than $6 million in the past six months by playing the lottery! (California Lottery)

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES --
A very lucky Southern California man has won more than $6 million in the past six months by playing the lottery!

Antulio Mazariegos recently walked into the California Lottery's Van Nuys District Office holding a California Black Premium Scratchers ticket worth $5 million, lottery officials said in a press release on Friday.

Not only that, Mazariegos also brought in a winning Spectacular Scratchers ticket worth $1,000, and a Million Dazzler Scratchers ticket worth $600. That's not all -- Mazariegos also won $1 million on an Emerald 10's Scratchers just this past November.

Mazariegos told lottery officials he has no idea why he's been so lucky, adding that he just likes to play.

About his latest win, Mazariegos said he noticed there were only three California Black Premium Scratchers tickets left at the store, so he just decided to buy all three of them.

Mazariegos purchased that lucky $5 million ticket at Liquor Bank located at 16925 Vanowen St. in Van Nuys. Lottery officials said Liquor Bank will receive a $25,000 retailer bonus from the lottery just for selling the winning ticket.

Liquor Bank owner George Nakoud says the workers who checked Mazariegos's $5 million ticket jumped for joy alongside him and they all hugged. Nakoud said Mazariegos is a regular player, coming in every day or every other day to play the lotto.

Nakoud hopes Mazariegos's good luck will rub off on his store. He said lotto sales have gone up since the news broke about Mazariegos's lucky streak.

Wondering about his $1 million November win? Mazariegos purchased that winning ticket at U.S.A. Donuts located at 15321 Roscoe blvd. in Panorama City, lottery officials said.
