CRIME

Garner police find 17-year-old burglary suspect in clothes dryer

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) --
Usually, home break-ins are about what's missing. But this time, it's more about what -- or who-- was found.

Officers responded to a home on Scarlet Green Court around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say they caught one teenage suspect, Gabriel Brooks, heading out the back window.

Another teen, Michael Noyce, was found hiding inside the clothes dryer.

Officers say a vigilant neighbor called 911 after hearing a loud noise and spotting the beams of flashlights through the windows upstairs.

Police said the 17-year-old boys had on them a handgun, electronics and a gold bracelet. They believe the items were stolen out of cars parked around the neighborhood.

The teens are charged with second-degree burglary.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarycrimearrestGarner
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
'This is a big mistake': Dad wants answers in 28-year-old son's death
Wendell man with 24 arrests charged in brazen Cary jewelry heist
Florida man gets 12 years for kicking deputy, police dog
Cumberland Co. community thankful but prepared after police catch 2 armed robbers
Suspect who escaped police custody in Fayetteville arrested
More crime
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News