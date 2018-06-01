Summer concerts return to Durham Central Park

Friday night concerts return toon June 8 for 10 consecutive weeks. PLAYlist is the name of the DCP's summer concert series for 2018.The lineup covers a broad range of musical styles and features local and national acts.June 8 - Gabriel Garzón-MontanoJune 15 - Laura ReedJune 22 - Aztec SunJune 29 - Valerie JuneJuly 6 - Mamis & the Papis with GemyniiJuly 13 - Devon GilfillianJuly 27 - Empire Strikes BrassAugust 3 - Al Strong & The Fresh FiveAugust 10 - Kyshona ArmstrongEach show will have a mix of local craft beer vendors and food trucks.