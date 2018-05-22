FOOD & DRINK

Sushi, sparkling wine and steak subs: Hillsborough's 5 must-visit bars and restaurants

Photo: Tazza K./Yelp

By Hoodline
Visiting Hillsborough, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Raleigh neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a wine bar to a sushi spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Hillsborough, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Ajisai Japanese Fusion



Photo: ajisai japanese fusion/Yelp

Topping the list is sushi bar Ajisai Japanese Fusion. Located at 427 Woodburn Rd., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 339 reviews on Yelp.

Not looking for sushi? According to its website, Ajisai also offers "a wide range of teriyaki, tempura, katsu and noodle dishes, plus starters so appetizing, many are tempted to assemble a meal from small plates."

2. Tazza Kitchen



Photo: tazza k./Yelp

Next up is modern American bar Tazza Kitchen, situated at 432 Woodburn Rd. in Cameron Village. This eclectic eatery offers pizzas, tacos, salads and a variety of entrees.

Dinner options include a smoked pork sandwich on a brioche roll with pequin slaw, campanelle pasta with pork bolognese and roasted spaghetti squash with black garlic. With 4.5 stars out of 329 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. C Grace



Photo: Tammy H./Yelp

Cocktail lounge C Grace is another top choice in Hillsborough. It offers live music five nights a week, with complex house cocktails like the Indian Summer (rum, grapefruit, lime, cinnamon, Grand Marnier) and the Mendacity (gin, lemon, mint, absinthe, egg white). Yelpers give C Grace, located at 407 Glenwood Ave., 4.5 stars out of 225 reviews.

4. The Wine Feed



Photo: Elizabeth D./Yelp

The Wine Feed is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 72 Yelp reviews. According to its website, The Wine Feed has locations in Durham and Raleigh, and rotates its wine bar menu every three weeks. Bottles are also available to take home.

Current by-the-glass offerings include a 2015 Domaine Juard chardonnay and a 2015 Elena Walch "Kristallberg" pinot bianco. Five wines from California are also available on draft. Head over to 602 Glenwood Ave. (at Tucker St.) to see for yourself.

5. DeMo's Pizzeria & Deli



Photo: demo's pizzeria & deli/Yelp

Finally, there's DeMo's Pizzeria & Deli, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 168 reviews on Yelp. In addition to its pizzas, DeMo's also offers award-winning steak subs, featuring Black Angus top round beef paired with Boar's Head provolone, American cheese and sauteed vegetables. You can find the deli at 222 Glenwood Ave., Suite 121.
