SPORTS

Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame to redo soccer star Brandi Chastain plaque

EMBED </>More Videos

Bay Area Hall of Fame President Kevin O'Brien told ABC7 News that he offered to redo soccer star Brandi Chastain's plaque after critics on social media called it unflattering. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO --
Bay Area Hall of Fame President Kevin O'Brien told our sister station in San Francisco, ABC7 News, that he offered to redo soccer star Brandi Chastain's plaque after critics on social media called it unflattering.

San Jose native and soccer superstar Brandi Chastain was one of 5 local legends inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame Monday night.

But what everyone is talking about is the plaque she received that, to put it kindly, is unflattering. Chastain says she's been told it "looks like Jimmy Carter, Mickey Rooney, or Gary Busey."

She did not see it before the unveiling and says when she did, her thought was "Wow, this isn't exactly what I look like."

RELATED: Brandi Chastain says Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame plaque is 'not the most flattering'
EMBED More News Videos

Brandi Chastain was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame Monday night, but all everyone is talking about is the plaque she received.


Chastain is known worldwide for her penalty kick in the World Cup soccer match in 1999 that vaulted the U.S. women to victory. An iconic photo shows her tearing off her jersey in celebration.

That apparently is not the picture the sculptor used for the plaque.

Kevin O'Brien, President of the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame, said, "There's never been anyone, male or female, really happy with their plaque."

He has promised a re-do for Chastain's plaque. She is taking it in stride and says she wants to use the plaque attack to bring attention to the work of the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.

The organization's mission is to raise money to fund sports for low-income, at-risk youth. In that regard, she says "the evening was a huge success."

For more stories, photos, and video on Bay Area and national sports, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssocceru.s. soccerhall of famecharitycharitiesSan JoseSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Chastain says Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame plaque not 'flattering'
SPORTS
Two more prized area football recruits choose NC State
Carolina Hurricanes' Steve Smith resigns as assistant coach
Panthers sale official; Richardson pens letter
Sale of Panthers franchise to David Tepper finalized
Freshman Zion Williamson already breaking records at Duke
More Sports
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News