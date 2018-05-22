850 bags of heroin seized in Edgecombe County traffic stop

Marqavius Lucas (Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
A man is behind bars after law officers found 850 bags of heroin during a traffic stop.

Edgecombe County Sheriff Clee Atkinson said Marqavius Lucas was charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, maintaining a vehicle for selling heroin, and resisting a public officer.

The stop was initiated May 14 by the Tar River Regional Drug Task Force, which has been investigating drug trafficking in Edgecombe and Nash counties.

Atkinson said the heroin had a street value of $6,000. So far, more than 2,500 bags of heroin have been seized by the task force.

Lucas is being held on a $500,000 secured bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
heroindrug bustdrug arrestedgecombe county newsTarboroEdgecombe CountyNash County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News