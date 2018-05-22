850 bags of heroin seized in Edgecombe County traffic stop

A man is behind bars after law officers found 850 bags of heroin during a traffic stop.Edgecombe County Sheriff Clee Atkinson said Marqavius Lucas was charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, maintaining a vehicle for selling heroin, and resisting a public officer.The stop was initiated May 14 by the Tar River Regional Drug Task Force, which has been investigating drug trafficking in Edgecombe and Nash counties.Atkinson said the heroin had a street value of $6,000. So far, more than 2,500 bags of heroin have been seized by the task force.Lucas is being held on a $500,000 secured bond.