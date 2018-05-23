HURRICANE

Tropical disturbance near Gulf could develop into depression

Hurricane forecasters say a tropical disturbance nearing the Gulf of Mexico has a 40 percent chance of developing into at least a tropical depression this week.

National Hurricane Center meteorologist Dennis Feltgen says if the system eventually strengthens into a tropical storm, it would be the first of the 2018 season and would be named "Alberto."


The center's current five-day outlook has the disturbance reaching the northern Gulf Coast this weekend somewhere between southeast Louisiana and Florida. That could mean a wet Memorial Day weekend in the New Orleans area and at Gulf Coast beaches in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

More hurricane-related stories here.

Feltgen is urging residents to monitor the weather "because there will be flash flooding associated with this."

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanetropical depressiontropical stormweather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE
Hurricane Bud grows to Category 3 force off Mexico's Pacific coast
5 most hurricane-vulnerable cities
2018 hurricane season forecast
Alberto to William: This year's hurricane name list
No direct impact expected for NC from Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto
More hurricane
WEATHER
Slight Storm Chance
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
Summer weather can make you more angry, aggressive
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
Incredible 'elephant trunk' tornado captured in Colorado
More Weather
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News