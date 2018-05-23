WAKE COUNTY SCHOOLS

Cathy Moore named new Wake County Schools superintendent

EMBED </>More Videos

Cathy Moore introduced as new Wake Superintendent (WTVD)

The Wake County Board of Education announced Wednesday that Cathy Moore would be the next superintendent of the Wake County Public School System.

Moore was appointed in 2011 as the school system's Deputy Superintendent for Academic Advancement.

EMBED More News Videos

The Wake County BOE announced that Cathy Moore would be the next superintendent


In her role as Deputy Superintendent for Academic Advancement, she oversees the area superintendents, academics, special education, student support services and student assignment. Prior to her current position, she was an area superintendent (2008-2011), a high school principal (2000-2008), a high school assistant principal (1997-2000) and high school teacher (1988-1995). She began her career as a high school French teacher in the Nash-Rocky Mount Public School System.

The board began the process of selecting a superintendent in December 2017. They reviewed 20 candidates from 10 different states before deciding on Moore.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationwake county newswake county schoolsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WAKE COUNTY SCHOOLS
Legally blind student forced to transfer schools, appeal denied
$45M not enough? Wake school board says tough decisions coming
Wake County Board of Commissioners approve budget
Star Heritage HS linebacker commits to Wolfpack
Loaded handgun found at Raleigh middle school
More wake county schools
EDUCATION
ABC11 Best of the Class 2018
School's first black valedictorian denied speech
Fayetteville Tech student cries foul after work-study scandal costs jobs
'This is historic': UNC law professor discusses retirement of Justice Kennedy
Apex High School teacher resigns after video appears to show him choking student
More Education
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News