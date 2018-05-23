SPORTS

Veterans display competitive spirit as Valor Games come to the Triangle

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly 125 athletes are competing in the Valor Games (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
The Valor Games celebrate sports as a means of empowering individuals, helping those facing life for the first time with a disability continue to gain confidence.

These veterans know how to fight, and they were showing that at Duke on Wednesday.

"Wheelchair basketball is not for the weak or the weary because it is a tough sport," said Ashley Thomas, founder/executive director of Bridge II Sports.

Toughness is something Glenn McClary is very familiar with.

McClary served in the U.S. Marines from 1978-1984. He later had an amputation that put him in a wheelchair.

For McClary finding his place on the court was easy.

"Somebody got to take charge," McClary said.

Thomas said the athleticism and competition help the participants realize they're "not broken."

The Games include 11 sports.

The three-day event also included action at the Dean Smith Center and Lake Crabtree County Park. Thursday is the final day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsgamesveteransfeel gooddurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Two more prized area football recruits choose NC State
Carolina Hurricanes' Steve Smith resigns as assistant coach
Panthers sale official; Richardson pens letter
Sale of Panthers franchise to David Tepper finalized
Freshman Zion Williamson already breaking records at Duke
More Sports
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
11 rescued from flooded cave in Thailand; 1 boy, coach remain inside
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News