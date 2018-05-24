24-year-old man dies after fall from Charlotte high rise under construction

CHARLOTTE, NC --
A construction worker has fallen 12 stories to his death in North Carolina's largest city.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release that a man fell to his death at an office building construction site Wednesday afternoon in downtown Charlotte.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Juventino Mata-Hernandez. He died at the scene.

The 33-story tower is being built near the Carolinas Panthers Bank of America Stadium.

The bank has leased most of the office space. It's expected to open next year.

There was no immediate indication why the man fell.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate the death.
